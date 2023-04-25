Fred Warner, Arik Armstead pleasantly surprised by 49ers' Javon Hargrave add

Warner, Armstead surprised, thrilled by Hargrave addition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers did not figure to be big players at the start of the NFL’s free-agent signing period.

But the front office surprised their longest-tenured starters.

In the eyes of linebacker Fred Warner, the 49ers came away with the NFL's best free agent of 2023.

"That was just huge,” Warner said of the 49ers’ signing of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. “I had no idea. They kind of kept that one under wraps, and when it came out, that’s a huge get.

“I think he was probably the top free agent on the market, regardless of position. He’s going to make a huge impact for our defense.”

Hargrave, a seven-year veteran who registered 11 sacks last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen, so it was a shock and a surprise,” 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead said. “But it was a great shock and a great surprise.”

Hargrave’s average annual pay of $21 million checked in behind only quarterbacks Derek Carr ($37.5 million average with New Orleans) and Jimmy Garoppolo ($24.25 million average with Las Vegas) among free agents who switched teams this spring.

“He knew he wanted to go somewhere he was going to win right away,” Warner said of Hargrave. “That was important to him, so that shows you what kind of guy that he is.”

Armstead figures to benefit greatly from lining up alongside Hargrave. He enjoyed his best NFL season in 2019 while teammates with DeForest Buckner.

Armstead is one of the taller defensive tackles in the league, while Hargrave is listed at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds. Armstead envisions that creating problems for opposing offensive lines.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for people to block a 6-8 guy and have to block a — I don’t know his exact height,” Armstead said. “But . . . I think it’s going to be tough on guards to game plan for both of us.

“I’m really excited. I think we complement each other very well. Two different types of players, but I think it’s going to be great to line up inside with him.”

Armstead is coming off a season in which he was limited to just nine regular-season games due to a hairline fracture in his left ankle and plantar fasciitis.

After not recording a sack during the regular season, Armstead got to the quarterback twice in three postseason games.

