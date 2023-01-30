Fred Warner, 49ers bracing for DeMeco Ryans to land head-coaching job

Warner, 49ers bracing for Ryans to land head-coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHILADELPHIA — All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner took some time following the 49ers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to reflect on his time with a valued member of the coaching staff.

The 49ers are bracing for defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to land a head-coaching job -- most likely with the Houston Texans or Denver Broncos.

Ryans began his coaching career in 2017 on coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Warner clearly believes the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles would be Ryans’ last game calling the defensive shots for the organization.

“I hadn’t thought about it up to this point because, obviously, you think you’re going to win it all,” Warner said. “But seeing him was emotional. It was. It was the first time it kind of hit me that this was the last one with him.”

Ryans was promoted to linebackers coach with the 49ers in 2018 after he served one season as an entry-level quality control coach. Warner was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2018.

“We came into this thing together,” Warner said. “I owe everything to him. He’s the reason I’m the player I am today.

“He’s fully deserving to go on and be a head coach. It hit hard today, for sure.”

Under Ryans' direction, the 49ers ranked as the No. 1 defense in the NFL this season in yards and points allowed.

