Fred Vasseur issues Ferrari rallying call ahead of Monza homecoming

Fred Vasseur has said Ferrari must “put emotion to one side” as they prepare to greet their fans at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

The trip to Monza is the biggest event in any Ferrari fan’s calendar as they watch their favourite team in what they hope will be a successful weekend.

But 2023 has not been Ferrari’s year and they must overcome many hurdles if they have any chance of success this weekend, most notably not getting overwhelmed by the atmosphere.

Fred Vasseur vows to give ‘best drivers in the world’ a competitive car

It has been three years since Ferrari last tasted success at their home circuit but with Max Verstappen and Red Bull in a dominant mood, that wait looks likely to continue for at least another season.

But expectation is high for Ferrari at any race and team principal Vasseur has urged his drivers and staff not to get swept up in the occasion.

“We have been waiting quite a while to go racing here in Monza, our only home grand prix this year, following the cancellation of Imola back in May and now the time has come,” he said.

“For the entire team, taking to the track in front of our “tifosi” is an incentive to put our heart and soul into our work. We are keen to repay our fans for their support through thick and thin and we plan to put on a great show and deliver a race to be proud of.

“This is my first Italian Grand Prix since I joined the Scuderia and so personally, that makes it even more exciting.

“To achieve our goals however, we will have to put emotion to one side and focus on executing the weekend to the best of our ability, from the first lap of free practice to the last one in the race.”

Vasseur went on to state that at some tracks, “the SF-23 is competitive” while vowing to give “two of the best drivers in the world” a competitive car.

“We saw in Belgium that on some types of track, the SF-23 is competitive,” the Frenchman recalled. “We will have to do everything to perfection. Charles and Carlos are two of the best drivers in the world and we owe it to them to give them the means to express their talent.

“Behind the Red Bulls, the gaps are very close and the slightest detail can make the difference. We will be giving it our best shot.”

