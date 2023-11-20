Fred VanVleet sinks it from downtown

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
What should fantasy football managers be watching for in Week 11? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri unveils his 9 findings that can lead to Week 11 fantasy success.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.