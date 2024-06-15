Fred VanVleet: Rockets have ‘ammunition’ for a big move in 2024

Unlike 2023, when the Rockets used their significant space beneath the NBA’s salary cap to sign veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, Houston will operate above the cap in 2024.

But that doesn’t mean general manager Rafael Stone can’t still make a big move or two happen. The Rockets are fairly flush with future draft assets, largely from the Brooklyn Nets, along with a promising core of young talent and expiring contracts.

So, if the right player comes available — Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is one possibility, according to reports — the Rockets have the trade assets to potentially make a deal happen. Houston should also be desirable to players around the league, considering that talented young core and its 19-win annual improvement (most of any team).

This weekend, VanVleet is hosting a youth basketball camp in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois. While there, VanVleet spoke with Scott Leber, sports director of WTVO-ABC and Fox 39 in Rockford.

Leber asked VanVleet about Houston’s potential for a big transaction this offseason, and VanVleet acknowledged the possibility:

We’ve got the ammunition for it, so we’ll see. But I’m rolling with whatever they decide to do. Obviously winning is at the forefront. I trust ownership and management that they’re going to make the right decisions.

The complete interview can be read here and viewed below.

In his debut season with the Rockets, VanVleet averaged 17.4 points (38.7% on 3-pointers), 8.1 assists, and only 1.7 turnovers as the starting point guard. Now 30 years old, he remains a valued vocal leader.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire