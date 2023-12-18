Fred VanVleet hits from way downtown

Here's a lesson in poor clock management.
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
The Bears and Browns went down to the wire in Week 15.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
A brutal hit led to an ejection in the Steelers-Colts game.
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.