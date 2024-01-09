Fred VanVleet gets the And-1

No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington face off for the national title.
Ominous weather lurked outside and even made its way under the domed roof at NRG Stadium.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders through a couple of different lenses.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The Eagles started 10-1 and finished 11-6, failing to win the NFC East in the process. As they limp into the playoffs, don't ignore franchise history and hierarchy here.
The Bills quarterback had a trio of big mistakes in the first half.
Sam Howell and the Commanders made sure to get Terry McLaurin to his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
Elizabeth Kitley helped Virginia Tech take its first lead with 1:28 left in the game
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Howard had 34 total touchdowns in 2023 and was the top transfer QB available.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.