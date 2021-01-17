Fred VanVleet with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Drew Brees might be retiring, and Tom Brady came back to the Superdome field to find him.
An angry Tom Brady attempted to shove a Saints defensive lineman during Sunday night's Divisional Round matchup, and it didn't go well.
The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City. Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just [more]
Patrick Mahomes went back to the locker room in the third quarter on Sunday.
Brady had plenty of reason to celebrate on Sunday.
The two quarterbacks spent a long time together on the Superdome turf after Sunday's tilt, with Tom Brady even slinging one more pass.
US challenger American Magic suffered a horror crash, as a sudden gust of wind saw their boat sensationally flip, leaving officials frantically fighting to prevent a capsize becoming a sinking.
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
After his final game with the Houston Rockets, James Harden didn't exactly paint the team in a flattering light, garnering him some criticism from Shaq.
Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
Was this horseplay or was Hill acting out in anger?
LeBron James isn't worried about what's going on outside the Lakers organization, and doesn't seem fazed by the James Harden megatrade.
Deshaun Watson's tenure looks like it's coming to an end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Robert Saleh got tons of praise from players and coaches for being named the Jets' next head coach. But two former players could follow him to the Big Apple.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in background of photo after CB Taron Johnson interception vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Divisional round.
With the Yankees signing Corey Kluber, what happens now with the rest of the rotation?
Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams got into it pre-game, and the Packers WR explained what happened.
A fan favorite from the UFC's tournament days, Paul Varelans has died after a battle with COVID-19.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has no NFL playing or coaching experience, has hired a right-hand man who has (checks notes) no NFL playing or coaching experience, either. Per multiple reports, former Louisville, Texas, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong will join Meyer as the assistant head coach. He’s also expected to coach a position [more]
The Rams had half a chance against the Packers until Aaron Rodgers got the look he wanted, and flashed an evil grin.