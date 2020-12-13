Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets
Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/12/2020
Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/12/2020
Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.
Just when you thought Steph Curry's tunnel shot was dead ...
The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.
In his return to Chase Center for the Warriors' first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry tallied 10 points in 21 minutes.
The Heat would pursue a trade for Rockets star James Harden if he's made available, a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.
LaMelo Ball hit the ground running for the Hornets in his first unofficial NBA game on Saturday, throwing a full-court outlet pass for an assist.
Deiveson Figueiredo retained his flyweight title in a Fight of the Year candidate against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.
Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times.
If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.
Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020