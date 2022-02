The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler had 23 and the Miami Heat overcame RJ Barrett's career-high 46 points to beat the New York Knicks 115-100 on Friday night. Kyle Lowry added 19 points in the Heat's first game after the All-Star break after they were tied with Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference going into it. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.