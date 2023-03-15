Fred Taylor thinks the Jaguars should pursue Darius Slay

Things have been quiet for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the legal tampering period, with the team watching from the sideline while other clubs dished out big money contracts.

Jaguars legend Fred Taylor thinks the team should make an exception now that Darius Slay is on the market.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly made the surprising decision to part with their five-time Pro Bowl cornerback after they were unable to negotiate a restructure of Slay’s contract. While the cornerback is now 32, he’ll undoubtedly be a coveted player on the market.

Brunswick, GA @bigplay24slay hometown is ONLY 1 hour from Jacksonville @jaguars @tysoncampbell_ what you think nephew? — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) March 15, 2023

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell seemed to like the idea too.

The temptation to go after a top-flight cornerback makes sense. While the Jaguars have a player to build their secondary around in Campbell, the team parted with Shaquill Griffin earlier this offseason and struggled to find stability at the position until Darious Williams settled into the role late in the 2022 season.

Williams will have a chance to secure that role again in 2023, but the Jaguars will undoubtedly want to add depth at the position, if not a player who could supplant Williams in the starting lineup.

Slay would be a boon to the Jacksonville secondary, but his price tag is likely unrealistic. It may cost as much as $20 million per season to acquire Slay, and the Jaguars have balked at much less.

