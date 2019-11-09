Fred Taylor: I belong in the Hall of Fame

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor doesn’t think he’s been properly appreciated.

Taylor, who previously complained when he was voted the second-best player in Jaguars history, said on NFL Network that he also believes he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Obviously I think I belong,” Taylor said. “It’s not in my hands. I think the voters, after doing a deep dive, they’ll understand that I belong there too. I really believe I had a solid career, and hopefully the writers will understand that one day.”

Taylor was a good player in Jacksonville, with seven 1,000-yard seasons. But Taylor was never considered the best running back in the NFL. He was never a first-team All-Pro and was never in the Top 5 in the league in rushing yards or yards from scrimmage. Taylor has never been one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, and it’s unlikely he’ll ever get in.