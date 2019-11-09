Fred Taylor: I belong in the Hall of Fame

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor doesn’t think he’s been properly appreciated.

Taylor, who previously complained when he was voted the second-best player in Jaguars history, said on NFL Network that he also believes he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Obviously I think I belong,” Taylor said. “It’s not in my hands. I think the voters, after doing a deep dive, they’ll understand that I belong there too. I really believe I had a solid career, and hopefully the writers will understand that one day.”

Taylor was a good player in Jacksonville, with seven 1,000-yard seasons. But Taylor was never considered the best running back in the NFL. He was never a first-team All-Pro and was never in the Top 5 in the league in rushing yards or yards from scrimmage. Taylor has never been one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, and it’s unlikely he’ll ever get in.

