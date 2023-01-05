Fred Taylor again not named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

For the fourth straight year, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but didn’t advance to the list of 15 finalists.

On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame narrowed its list of candidates for the Class of 2023 from 28 to 15 and Taylor was one of the 13 who didn’t make the cut. The only finalist who played for the Jaguars is former wide receiver Torry Holt, although he’s much more well known for his decade with the St. Louis Rams rather than his career-capping season in Jacksonville.

No running backs were on the list of finalists. Among the others who didn’t make the cut Wednesday was former 49ers, Eagles, and Seahawks running back Ricky Watters.

Taylor, 46, finished his NFL career with 11,695 rushing yards and is 17th on the all-time rushing list. Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, and 14 Hall of Famers are the only players above Taylor on the leaderboard.

The only Jaguars player in the Hall of Fame is the team’s former offensive tackle Tony Boselli, who was inducted in August 2022.

