Fred McNair hired as football coach at Texas Southern after leaving Alcorn State l Report

Fred McNair, who has been the coach at Alcorn State football since 2016, will not return. Instead, HBCU Sports reported McNair will be hired as coach of Texas Southern.

McNair’s contract was not renewed, according to interim athletics director Robert Raines.

“I would like to thank Coach Fred McNair for his many years of service and dedication to Alcorn State University. We worked diligently to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract which would have placed him in the top tier of the conference with both compensation, incentives, and additional incentives for assistant coaches,” said Raines in a school release. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a mutual agreement.”

Alcorn promoted Cedric Thomas to replace McNair. Thomas spent this season as defensive coordinator.

Texas Southern fired coach Clarence McKinney after going 3-8 this season and was 12-35 since taking over in 2018.

McNair, a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year, will inherit quarterback Jace Wilson, who won SWAC Newcomer of the Year. Wilson threw for 1,630 yards and 10 touchdowns.

McNair was 48-34 overall and 38-17 in the SWAC in seven seasons. The Braves played in back-to-back Celebration Bowls in 2018 and 2019. He led Alcorn to four successive SWAC East Division titles.

Alcorn was 7-4 this season and 6-2 in the SWAC West Division. This year’s team had six All-SWAC selections, the third most in the conference.

McNair led Alcorn State over Jackson State in the last game of the 2023 season, 28-24 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Nov.18.

With McNair set to take the Texas Southern job, Alcorn will be the only SWAC team that does not have a coach. Grambling filled its vacancy with former Nebraska assistant Mickey Joseph on Monday after firing Hue Jackson. And Southern promoted assistant coach Terrence Graves on Dec. 12.

The SWAC has had nine football coaching changes in the last year.

