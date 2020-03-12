Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg exits game, reportedly taken to hospital with apparent illness

Fred Hoiberg headed to the hospital after exiting Nebraska's Big Ten Tournament game. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
As news was breaking that the NBA had suspended its season after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus, Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was creating a potential scare of his own.

Hoiberg was looking visibly ill on the bench during Nebraska’s Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana in Indianapolis.

Eventually, Hoiberg had to exit the game early and was taken to a hospital, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Obviously, it is impossible to know what illness Hoiberg might have at this point — the coach does have a heart condition — but his condition is impossible to ignore as the fear of the coronavirus becomes real across the sports world. A highly contagious illness has officially reached the highest level of professional sports, and there’s no telling where else it could be.

Either way, Hoiberg’s decision to coach the game in a stadium filled with fans — for the last time in a while — will go down as a prime example of what not to do when you’re feeling ill amid a pandemic.

Nebraska ended up losing 89-64 to Indiana. Players did not shake hands after the game, and Nebraska players and coaches did not speak to media after the game.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, security at the arena were tasked with blocking off a hallway for a "sick coach." Later that hallway was cleared for Nebraska players to walk to the locker room. Later on, it was reported that the Nebraska team was quarantined in its locker room.

