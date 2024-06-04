‘Freakish type athlete’: KU’s Self, Dickinson quickly impressed by freshman big man

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s newest additions have officially arrived in Lawrence, including six-foot-nine freshman Flory Bidunga.

The rookies and the veterans gave fans their first taste of what to expect in the 2024-25 season at KU’s kids’ camp on Tuesday. The Jayhawks played a five-on-five scrimmage, with one of the matchups featuring Bidunga and returning starter Hunter Dickinson in the post.

“He’s super athletic, super active, everybody thinks he has potential,” Dickinson said of Bidunga. “I’m just going to try to teach him everything I know, help him out in any way I can and make sure he maximizes his potential out there.”

Dickinson was the top prospect in the transfer portal just a year ago, landing at KU after spending three years with Michigan.

Bidunga, on the other hand, was a five-star high school prospect and a McDonald’s All-American. The incoming freshman is beyond excited to learn from the fifth-year senior.

“That’s my challenge,” Bidunga said of playing against Dickinson. ‘Going through Hunter, that means a lot for me, makes me prove myself. Obviously he’s one of the best players in the country college-wise. Just going to him means a lot because I’m working on myself a lot offensive-wise and defensive-wise.”

Both bigs went at it in the scrimmage, working each other in the paint. Bidunga even showed off his athleticism for fans with a one-handed dunk.

“He’s a terrific, freakish type athlete that can change directions, that can jump, that can put pressure on the rim,” Self said of the freshman at the Topeka Jayhawk Club on Monday. “He can do a lot of things, but can he play with Hunter? Or how does it work? So he’s got some things to work on to see exactly how it works, but I think he’s a really good prospect.”

