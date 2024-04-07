‘Freak’ George Hendy helps Northampton’s new generation see off Munster’s old guard

Replacement George Hendy was the hero for Northampton Saints - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Northampton Saints 24 Munster 14

At the final whistle Simon Zebo, the veteran Munster wing, dropped on to one knee and covered his eyes with a hand to mask the pain of defeat. Was this gesture a sign that the 34-year-old had played his last Champions Cup match? If it was, at least he had taken part in one of the great European encounters.

These two sides have served up some great contests over the years, stretching back to Northampton’s win against the Irish province in the final at Twickenham in 2000, and this victory for the Premiership leaders can be added to the list.

Munster had been stricken by an illness that ran through their squad and ruled RG Snyman out of the contest on Friday, left scrum-half Craig Casey vomiting at half-time and lock Tadhg Beirne coughing all afternoon. And yet with a bit more composure and impact from the bench, Graham Rowntree’s side could have pulled off what would have been one of their great victories on the road.

Tries by Sean O’Brien and Mike Haley had put them 14-7 up in the first half and, cheered on by sizeable support, they had dominated possession and severely battered the Saints defence, one of the home side’s major improvements this season under the impressive supervision of Lee Radford.

Yet this felt like a watershed game for Northampton. If we are approaching the end of an era for some Munster veterans, like Zebo, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, Saints are being inspired by a new generation of talent who came of age in the swirling wind of Franklin’s Gardens.

Fin Smith had only a marginal impact for England during the Six Nations, but increasingly the 21-year-old looks like he is equipped with the complete game and cool-headedness to become a serious contender for the number 10 shirt in Steve Borthwick’s squad, and sooner rather than later.

Up against Ireland’s new fly-half Jack Crowley, he looked to the manner born and that the game was sealed by two tries from George Hendy, another 21-year-old fresh from the academy, underscored the sense that Northampton’s revival under Phil Dowson is built on exhilarating foundations.

This sentiment was captured by Hendy’s first try, a length-of-the-field move that had its inception in the ability of Smith both to identify space and have the courage and skill-set to exploit it by taking the ball to the line deep inside his own 22 before unleashing the explosive Ollie Sleightholme before James Ramm, another who caught the eye at full-back, putting Hendy clear.

It was a score of breathtaking quality, and even though there were still 20 minutes remaining when he crossed to break the 14-14 deadlock that had stood since Tommy Freeman had levelled the contest five minutes before the interval, it appeared to suck the life out of Munster, with their energy levels fading and inability to match the impact off the bench that Northampton could unleash.

Yet there was more to come from Hendy, who showed his finishing instinct by gathering a loose pass that fell behind him to first round Haley and then hand off Zebo to finish in the corner and finally take the game beyond Munster’s grasp.

“George had a good pre-season and started the season really well. Then he had a frustrating injury,” Dowson said. “The more he plays the better he gets, and he had a huge contribution today. He’s a freak of an athlete.”

The reward for Northampton is a home quarter-final against the Bulls on Saturday night. Dowson, himself leading the charge for the new generation of directors of rugby in the Premiership, is right to believe that his side are capable of maintaining their charge for a domestic and European double.

“I think it’s feasible, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” added Dowson. “One of the things we’ve been blessed with is the competition within the squad. We’ve had a lot of players contributing and we left a lot of players out this week who were unlucky not to be involved.

“As we pick up bits and pieces we need to rest and rotate. It gets heavy but we’d rather be in this situation than not.”

Munster could have opted for myriad excuses for their European exit, but captain Beirne refused to blame the illness within their squad.

“Lads are going to pick up bugs but that’s not the reason we lost,” said Beirne. “We went out there, went toe to toe with Saints, they just got the upper hand. We’ll have to take that on the chin.”

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Ramm try, 7-0 Smith con, 7-5 O’Brien try, 7-7 Crowley con, 7-12 Haley try, 7-14 Crowley con, 12-14 Freeman try, 14-14 Smith con, 19-14 Hendy try, 24-14 Hendy try.

Northampton Saints: J Ramm; T Freeman, F Dingwall, B Odendaal (G Hendy 58), O Sleightholme, F Smith, T James (A Mitchell 51); E Iyogun (A Waller 51), C Langdon (S Matavesi 56), T Davison (P Hill 61), A Moon (T Mayanavanua 63), A Coles, C Lawes, L Ludlam (J Augustus 51), S Graham (A Scott-Young 70).

Munster: M Haley (S McCarthy 74); S O’Brien (S McCarthy 61), A Frisch, A Nankivell (J Carbery 64) S Zebo; J Crowley, C Casey (C Murray 55), J Loughman (J Wycherley 69), N Scannell (E Clarke 69), S Archer, T Ahern, T Beirne, P O’Mahony (A Kendellen 55) J Hodnett, G Coombes (J O’Donoghue 64).

Referee: M Adamson (Sco).

