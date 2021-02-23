In freak accident, pro cyclist crashes at finish line going 30 mph

Daniel McMahon
·1 min read
Freakish crash Tiberi UAE Tour race finish line
Antonio Tiberi racing in the UAE Tour on Monday. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

  • Pro bike racer Antonio Tiberi crashed dramatically on the finish line at the UAE Tour on Monday.

  • He was racing at high speed when he appeared to lose control of his time-trial bike.

  • Tiberi had multiple abrasions but was "otherwise fine," and back at his hotel, his team said.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

If you watch enough bike racing you'll see plenty of bizarre accidents, and unfortunately we saw another on Monday at an early-season stage race in the United Arab Emirates when the Italian rider Antonio Tiberi crashed dramatically on the finish line of stage two's time trial.

His US-registered Trek-Segafredo team said he was treated at a hospital where he received stitches for multiple abrasions, the deepest of which was in his right knee. He was "otherwise fine" and taken to his hotel, the team tweeted, though it added that Tiberi would not continue in the race.

It's unclear what caused the 19-year-old to crash. Racing in his aero time-trial position in a straight line, he appeared to lose control of his bike and wobble before going down dramatically at high speed. His team said it was investigating what happened.

Despite his crash, Tiberi - who won the junior world championship time trial in 2019 - was his team's fastest finisher on Monday. He ended up finishing 19th fastest overall on the stage, with an average speed of nearly 33 mph.

