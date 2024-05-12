Frayser team hoping to shine as Puma event comes to Memphis

MEMPHIS – A few weeks ago, it was Nike’s EYBL making a stop in Memphis.

This weekend, the courts at the Memphis Sports and Events Center are playing host to Puma’s Next Pro National event where one team is proud to be repping the 901.

It’s the Memphis Blazers, an entrant in the tournament’s 17 and under division. A new team based out of north Frayser. Young men looking to catch the eye of college coaches.

High schoolers, these days, are having a much tougher time landing scholarships due to the transfer portal but events like this make being seen, so much easier.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get seen by coaches all over the country and for them just to have the opportunity to play in front of people, to be seen,” said Blazers coach Quincy Harris. “Because nowadays, with social media, with everything else, everybody’s out there. But to get coaches to come in and actually see you in person, it’s kind of what we want.”

This three-day event runs through Sunday.

