Frattesi returns for Italy training, Barella and Fagioli still out

Davide Frattesi was back in full training with Italy today, but while Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli only worked in the gym, they should be ready for the EURO 2024 opener with Albania.

That game kicks off on Saturday in Dortmund at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Luciano Spalletti took his team out for their second day at the Casa Azzurri camp in Iserlohn this afternoon and, unlike yesterday, Inter midfielder Frattesi was fully involved.

Italy face midfield issues

Barella and Fagioli worked separately from the group in the gym, as they continue to nurse minor muscular issues and don’t want to unduly aggravate them so close to the opening game.

Nonetheless, both are expected to be available for that match against Albania, even if neither will probably start, as Barella is rested for the tougher group ties with Spain and Croatia, while Fagioli is an alternative to Bryan Cristante.

Juventus man Fagioli needs to be treated carefully, as he did not play for eight months due to a ban for illegal gambling, so inevitably is not quite match fit.

During yesterday’s session, with all three midfielders out of action, Spalletti used versatile Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori there.