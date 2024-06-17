Frattesi makes Lamine Yamal prediction ahead of Spain vs Italy

During a press conference on Monday, Italy and Inter midfielder, Davide Frattesi said that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is destined to become a ‘top-class player.’

Barcelona ace Yamal is the youngest player at EURO 2024 and his Spain side will meet Italy on Thursday in the second match of the continental tournament.

“Yamal has had a great season, a fantastic young player with a great personality,” Frattesi said at a press conference attended by Football Italia on Monday.

“He’s destined to become a top-class player.”

Yamal, 16, scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions with Barcelona in 2023-24.

He has two goals in eight appearances with the Spain national team and provided an assist for Dani Carvajal in La Roja’s 3-0 win against Croatia last week.

During the same press conference, Frattesi said that Spain are “more modern” than in the past when they used to keep the ball possession for a longer time. Against Croatia, Spain didn’t win the ball possession for the first time in 10 years.

Italy beat Albania 2-1 on their EURO 2024 debut on Saturday thanks to goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolò Barella.