Frattesi: ‘Italy can only improve’ after new system experiment

Davide Frattesi notes the 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was ‘one of the first times we played together with this system, so we can only improve’ going into EURO 2024.

The Azzurri completed their warm-ups for the European Championship adventure, as after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Turkey, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli.

Inter midfielder Frattesi is the top scorer for Italy under Luciano Spalletti’s tenure, finding the net four times in only nine games.

“I could’ve scored more, so we certainly need to improve. We need something extra to be ready for the tournament, but we’re continuing to work,” Frattesi told RAI Sport.

“We created opportunities today and must do better in front of goal, as there will be fewer chances to score in the group phase.”

Frattesi on target again for Italy

It was an experimental 3-4-2-1 formation, a change from the 4-2-3-1 shown earlier in the week.

“We certainly did some interesting things today, some well-worked moves, but it was one of the first times we were playing together with this system, so we can only improve.”

Italy go into the EURO 2024 group phase, where they will face Albania on June 15, Spain on June 20 and finally Croatia on June 24.

The Nazionale only started with Spalletti in September 2023, when he took over from Roberto Mancini, but are the reigning European Champions following their EURO 2020 triumph at Wembley Stadium.