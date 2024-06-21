Frattesi frustrated by lack of playing time at Inter

Davide Frattesi is a first choice for Italy, but hardly ever starts for Inter and the arrival of Piotr Zielinski is further prompting him to reconsider his future at San Siro.

The midfielder arrived from Sassuolo last summer in a deal worth €34m plus bonuses and add-ons, beating strong competition from Juventus.

Although he contributed to the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana victories, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists, the fact remains Frattesi only started 11 competitive games out of 42.

Frattesi asks Inter for more respect

According to Tuttosport, he is now getting frustrated at the lack of playing time, especially with the arrival of Zielinski as a free agent from Napoli further limiting his options.

Agent Beppe Riso met with the Inter directors yesterday to discuss several different players and Frattesi was in the mix, as confirmed by the representative to reporters.

“Naturally there is interest in Davide, but this isn’t about the transfer market. We were discussing other things.”

Simone Inzaghi made it very clear he would only rest Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolò Barella in extreme circumstances, giving the former Sassuolo man little chance of making his mark.