Frattesi ‘blocked’ his sister for celebrating Coppa Italia with McKennie

Davide Frattesi joked he ‘blocked’ his sister on social media for a few days after she celebrated Juventus’ Coppa Italia triumph with partner Weston McKennie.

The Nerazzurri midfielder’s sister Chiara is in a relationship with the Bianconeri man and was on the pitch of the Stadio Olimpico last month following the Old Lady’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, sharing photos that caused a minor uproar amongst the Milanese club’s fans.

Frattesi joined Inter from Sassuolo last summer but struggled for consistent playing time under Simone Inzaghi, making just six Serie A starts. He impressed when given the chance, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists across 1555 minutes of action for the club.

Frattesi opens up

Speaking to La Repubblica via TMW, Frattesi was first asked how close he truly was to joining Milan last summer ahead of his move to Inter.

“I never knew anything about it. My agent asked me: where do you want to go? Already in May last year I replied, only Inter.

“I had decided this by playing against them. A very strong team, with a great coach and a magical crowd. I didn’t want to listen to anyone else.”

He spoke about how it felt to score a brace against Ukraine in one of Italy’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“A crazy joy. I’m tied to my country, I care about it. A few days later came the derby against Milan in which I scored the first goal for the Nerazzurri. I was in ecstasy. A week like God, to quote one of my favourite films. For other films I like those about dinosaurs, monsters, superheroes.”

Frattesi was asked about his reaction seeing his sister Chiara celebrate Juventus’ Coppa Italia win with McKennie.

“I blocked her on all social media for four days. We make fun of ourselves. The fact that she is so open doesn’t bother me. Everyone has their own life, you can’t put anyone under a glass cage.”

Finally, Frattesi discussed a moment with his father, where he offered to support him and allow him to retire.

“We were in the car, returning from Verona. He was driving. I stared at him for 20 seconds, then I told him: if you want, I’ll take care of you.

“He was about to take me off on the motorway. He loves his job. He’s director of the centre south of a street lighting company. He’s always moving, like me.”