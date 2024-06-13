'Fraser is never going back to Newcastle, is he?'

[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore has been reacting to the rumours that Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United, with the "final details left to be done", on the Saints And Sinners podcast.

Fraser joined Southampton on a season-long loan at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. The winger went on to make 44 appearances for Russell Martin's side, as they gained promotion back to the Premier League.

Blackmore said: "The point is that he is never going to go back to Newcastle, is he?

"I think he is a squad player. I think he has done well in the Premier League for one to two seasons at Bournemouth, between 2016 and 2018. I would say that he is a good man to have around at 30 years old.

"But if he is starting every game in the Premier League, I would be surprised because he actually didn't start that many games in the Championship.

"He is a good signing for a number of reasons, but I don't think he is a great signing. He is an OK signing. I have got him down as a six out of 10.

"He is probably a good bargain, summer strength, squad-filling signing."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds