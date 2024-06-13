Advertisement

'Fraser is never going back to Newcastle, is he?'

Ryan Fraser of Southampton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and Sheffield Wednesday at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on January 13, 2024
BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore has been reacting to the rumours that Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United, with the "final details left to be done", on the Saints And Sinners podcast.

Fraser joined Southampton on a season-long loan at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. The winger went on to make 44 appearances for Russell Martin's side, as they gained promotion back to the Premier League.

Blackmore said: "The point is that he is never going to go back to Newcastle, is he?

"I think he is a squad player. I think he has done well in the Premier League for one to two seasons at Bournemouth, between 2016 and 2018. I would say that he is a good man to have around at 30 years old.

"But if he is starting every game in the Premier League, I would be surprised because he actually didn't start that many games in the Championship.

"He is a good signing for a number of reasons, but I don't think he is a great signing. He is an OK signing. I have got him down as a six out of 10.

"He is probably a good bargain, summer strength, squad-filling signing."

