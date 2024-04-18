Fraser Kent: Scotland Under-17 call-up for Guernsey youngster

Guernsey forward Fraser Kent has been selected for Scotland's Under-17 squad.

The front row began playing with Guernsey's academy at the age of four and has since gone on to leave the island and join the academy set up at Premiership side Bristol Bears.

Kent, who has been on Scotland's radar since he was 15, has represented his island at age group level.

He will join up with Scotland for a training camp in Edinburgh at the end of the month.