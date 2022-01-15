Franz Wagner with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2022
Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs showed little signs of rust in his return to the floor despite being sidelined for nearly 1 1/2 months. Suggs had 12 points (5-of-8 shooting), 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the Magic’s 116-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The victory was the first game Suggs played since fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand) on Nov. 29. Despite playing limited ...
After the Warriors dropped a rough road loss to the Timberwolves, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here's a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday.
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]
Klay Thompson is trying to be patient with his comeback. It's not easy, but he understands it's necessary.
Cowboys fans were seething on Sunday. Apparently, so was Dak.
Andrew Wiggins' daughter was able to spot her dad on the Chase Center videoboard before he was even introduced.
What will the AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 17 We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]
Dallas Cowboys fan loses it because of late-game pressure
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
A trade for Turner is more likely.
Many of the same mistakes Mike McCarthy made with the Packers are playing out in real time with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones should have known better.
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in fantastic failure with a playoff loss encased in penalties in bad calls
Ben Simmons trade talk is increasing around the league, but don't confuse that with a deal getting done.
After a dunk over Jalen Smith, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham pointed toward the bench. He was ejected for taunting.
If Jack Nicklaus has said it once, he's said it a thousand times: the golf ball goes too far.
NBA and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson criticized the team's effort after a blowout loss and said owner Jeanie Buss deserved better.
The Dallas Cowboys lose in the “most Mike McCarthy way” possible.
Bill Belichick had a very simple reasoning for the Patriots' embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills.