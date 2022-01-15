Franz Wagner with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs showed little signs of rust in his return to the floor despite being sidelined for nearly 1 1/2 months. Suggs had 12 points (5-of-8 shooting), 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the Magic’s 116-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The victory was the first game Suggs played since fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand) on Nov. 29. Despite playing limited ...