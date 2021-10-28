Franz Wagner with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/27/2021
According to @JasonLaCanfora, the Panthers are reportedly back in for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are willing to trade RB Christian McCaffrey to get him.
The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 26-point lead on Wednesday night in a loss to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder 123-115. Russell Westbrook was the story of […]
There was a key missed call late in the Warriors' loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday that could have affected the outcome.
The Warriors did the expected Friday by picking up the contract options for Jordan Poole and James Wiseman.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers, 113-101. LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 26 points and eight assists, while Carmelo Anthony added 24 points (6-8 3pt FG) in the victory. Evan Mobley tallied 23 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 3-3 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 3-3.
Nets owner Joe Tsai discussed the team decision to not have Kyrie Irving play due to NYC COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Draymond Green can bring the ball up court with excessive urgency.
Trae Young has seen his free-throw attempts cut in half thanks to the NBA's new shooting rule.
Raptors fans greeted Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Friday with some rather tough love in Toronto.
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Several NBA teams have paths to opening up cap space so they can get in on the 2022 free agent class.
Steph Curry played just 4:32 in the fourth quarter, below his normal six minutes.
News from the Miami Dolphins camp on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team.
Paul George had 42 points, but the other Clippers struggled offensively in a 111-92 loss to the host Portland Trail Blazers that dropped L.A. to 1-4.
The photo was taken just weeks after then-Blackhawks player Kyle Beach accused Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in May 2010.
Did Steve Kerr's decision to rest Steph Curry cost the Warriors a win?
Norman is a perfect guinea pig for the Saudis—a PGA Tour member who can test the legality of a ban in court while having nothing at stake.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives the latest update on Ben Simmons' future status.
It was a dream come true for Leonid Stanislavskyi, a Guinness World Record holder thought to be the world's oldest competitive tennis player.