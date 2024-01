Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning player and manager, dies aged 78

Known as 'Der Kaiser', Franz Beckenbauer is one of football's all-time greats - Reuters/Andreas Meier

Franz Beckenbauer, the former West Germany captain and manager, has died at the age of 78, it has been confirmed.

Beckenbauer, who led West Germany to World Cup success as captain in 1974 and as manager in 1990, was one of the great midfielders of a generation.

As well as a World Cup, Beckenbauer won two Ballons d'Or - AP

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’, Beckenbauer played over 400 matches for Bayern Munich where he won four Bundesliga titles.

More to follow...

