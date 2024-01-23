Frantic Finish: McNeese buzzer-beater stuns Islanders in Southland showdown

Christian Shumate put back an offensive rebound with three-tenths of a second remaining as McNeese erased an 18-point deficit in the second half to stun Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday at the American Bank Center.

Leading by two after Marion Humphrey split a pair of free throws, the Islanders were called for a foul just across midcourt sending Mike Saunders Jr. to the line with less than four seconds remaining.

Saunders made the first shot but missed the second and the second put-back try find the nylon as the Cowboys stayed perfect in Southland Conference play with a shocking 62-61 win to thwart the Islanders upset bid.

"It seemed like a long last few seconds of regulation," Islanders head coach Jim Shaw said. "We just have to be able to make free throws, take care of the ball and get defensive rebounds.

"It was a homecoming atmosphere. It was great college basketball game. I was proud of the guys for battling. Just disappointed in the outcome."

A&M-Corpus Christi bolted out of the gate after halftime, riding the momentum of a surge in the latter minutes of the first half eventually building a 50-32 lead, including holding McNeese scoreless for more than 10 minutes bridging the halves.

But the 17-2 Cowboys, owners of wins at Michigan and Virginia Commonwealth started chipping away, finally catching the Islanders at the buzzer.

Jordan Roberts, who spurred the blistering second-half start led the Islanders with 18 points while Stephen Giwa added 10.

The Cowboys defense clamped down in the final minutes of the game forcing the Islanders to misfire on 11 of their last 12 shots of the contest, enabling the comeback, that had its own challenges as the Cowboys missed three late free throws.

The loss to McNeese snapped a 16-game series winning streak for the Islanders dating back to 2013.

The Islanders (11-8, 4-2) return to the floor Saturday at Northwestern State.

