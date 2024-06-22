Frantic finish highlights Rebel Midwest Mod Tour race at RCS

Jun. 22—GRAND FORKS — Running second late in a race oftentimes pays off in the closing laps.

It did for Lance Schill, who captured Friday night's 25-lap Rebel Midwest Mod Tour feature at River Cities Speedway as the Langdon, N.D., driver captured the lead with four laps to go after running second for a good portion of the race.

Schill, Jamie Dietzler and Matt Schow waged a competitive race during the closing laps before Schill made his move.

On a restart with four laps to go, Schill went to the outside to get past Dietzler as they entered Turn 2. For a few seconds, it was three-wide for the lead.

"We had a good run on the outside," said Schill. "Three wide for the win going into Turn 1 is pretty cool."

Dietzler, who started on the pole, led until Schill made his move. Schow, who started ninth, was charging hard for the lead when the final yellow flag was waved.

"I didnt need that last yellow," said Schow, who finished second.

Schill posted the fastest lap time of 13.309 seconds, that coming on Lap 24. Schow finished second, 1.073 seconds off the pace. Dietzler finished third.

Nate Reinke finished fourth while Scott Bintz captured fifth. Twenty-four cars started the feature. The tour was scheduled to race in Madison, Minn., on Saturday.

As has been the cast most of the season, rain once again was a factor in another night of weekly racing at RCS.

It began to sprinkle roughly 45 minutes into the night. Only two classes raced — the Midwest mods and sprint cars. The regular show was completed as the sprints ended their feature around 8:45 p.m. A makeup Midwest mod feature was schdeuled after the sprint feature, but the consistent sprinkles made the track unsafe to race.

Mark Dobmeier and a handful of other RCS regular sprint drivers originally planned to race four nights this week at Huset's Speedway near Sioux Falls, S.D.

But heavy rain in the Sioux Falls area wiped out three nights of the big-money event, including Saturday night's show that was scheduled to pay the winner $250,000..

So the regulars returned to RCS along with a few other cars.

Dobmeier won the 25-lap feature, leading from start to finish as he started on the pole.

A handful of caution flags dragged out the race. But Dobmeier was strong on each restart and smoothly maneuvered through lapped traffic.

Dobmeier beat Zach Omdahl to the checkered flag by 2.288 seconds. Nick Omdahl was third, followed by Wade Nygaard and Blake Egeland.

Dobmeier also had the fastest lap time of 10.276 seconds.

Gage Pulkrabek, who ran second to Dobmeier for a good portion of the feature, posted the fastest qualifying time at 10.051 seconds.

River Cities Speedway

Friday's results

Midwest mods

First heat — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Corey Storck, 3. Tyler Dell

Second heat — 1. Jamie Dietzler 2. Lucas Rodin, 3. Nate Reinke

Third heat — 1. Jory Berg, 2. Taylor Jacobson, 3. Hunter Hougard

Feature — 1. Schill, 2. Schow, 3. Dietzler, 4. Lucas Rodin, 5. Scott Bintz

Sprints

First heat — 1. Luke Nellis 2. Gage Pulkrabek, 3, Blake Egeland

Second heat — 1. Zach Omdahl, 2, Wade Nygaard, 3. Mark Dobmeier

Third heat — 1. Weston Olson, 2. Nick Omdahl, 3, Alex Truscinski

Feature — 1. Dobmeier, 2. Zach Omdahl, 3. Nick Omdahl, 4. Nygaard, 5. Egeland