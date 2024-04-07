Frankston Indians looking for head basketball coach

Apr. 6—FRANKSTON- According to a post on Frankston Independent School District's Facebook page, the Indians are looking for a new head coach and assistant coach for the boys basketball program.

Scott Albritton has been the coach of the Indians since 2017, and has seen the exponential growth of the program since first coming to Frankston from Lindale High School. The Indians posted a record of 2-22 in 2016, the season before Albritton arrived. In his first season with the Indians, Frankston posted a 14-13 record, and made it into the playoffs.

This season, Frankston had one of their most successful years to date, posting a 26-8 overall record, and two seasons ago beat perennial powerhouse Martin's Mill in the area round of the playoffs.

Whoever the next coach of the Indians will be, he will inherit a team with tremendous upside that is loaded with talent, led by soon to be senior point guard Jake Westbrook.

Interested candidates can submit their resumes to Frankston ISD's website, www.txfrankstonisd.com.