Franklin's football team looks for turnaround season behind strong senior class

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner.

Franklin Knights

Coach: Matt Turk (4th season, 2-28)

2022 record: 0-10 (0-5 Region 4)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Assistant coaches: Paul Weidman, David Schull, John Wright, Kahlil West, Alex Huff, Derek Rieder, Jason Wible

Strong senior class

The Knights have a large senior class that has seen plenty of action throughout its career. The seniors were freshmen when Matt Turk took over and they are preparing to put together a winning season. The seniors include tight end and defensive end Alex Wible, wide receivers/defensive backs Cole Buckley, Trystin Boocks and Dreyden Payne, offensive linemen/linebackers Darrius Graham and Gabe Wright and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Landon Perry. Add in Nathan Pfennigwerth, one the top kickers in District 10 and new running back/defensive back Chase Garin and the Franklin seniors are hoping the growing pains from the past three years pay off with a winning season.

Building depth

The Knights have strong numbers in camp and will look to build some depth and gain experience for next year. Jason Carey is the starter at quarterback and the junior is also a standout defensive back, while Toby Sanchez is a junior starter at running back and defensive back. Junior Jeremy Cunningham is back on the offensive and defensive lines, while fellow juniors Landon Lynch (tight end/defensive back) and Sam Wimer (offensive line/defensive end/linebacker) could play big roles this year as well. Franklin has seven starters back on offense and eight on defense and the Knights have a solid plan in place to not only win games with a big senior class but to build to the future as well.

Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Titusville* 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Hickory 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at General McLane 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Oil City* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Mercyhurst Prep 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Warren* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Meadville* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Conneaut* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Lakeview 7 p.m.

*Region 4 game

