Franklin still expects big things from big plays

Sep. 20—It's not as if the big play has completely eluded Penn State's offense this season. It certainly has had its share, from Drew Allar's 72-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the first quarter of the opener against West Virginia to Allar's 33-yard strike to Liam Clifford in the closing minute of the first half against Illinois on Saturday.

Statistically, though, the Nittany Lions have gotten off to a slower-than-expected start this season when it comes to piling up splash plays.

While head coach James Franklin concedes the Nittany Lions need to be more explosive as they head into the heart of Big Ten play starting with Saturday night's White Out game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium, he said the path to getting them is clear.

"We've got to consistently show people that we can throw the ball over (defenders') heads," Franklin said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

The defensive schemes Illinois ran in the Nittany Lions' 30-13 win were consistent with the ones Franklin expected Penn State would face, especially early in the season.

The Fighting Illini loaded the box, trying to limit the running room for Penn State's star sophomore running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Meanwhile, they played tighter man coverage against the Lions' less-experienced receivers and challenged Allar to beat them deep in his first career road start.

Statistically, the schemes are working.

Just seven of Penn State's 15 rushes of 10 yards or more this season have come in its two games against FBS opponents, and the only two rushes of 20 or more yards they've had this season have come from backups: Quarterback Drew Allar and running back Trey Potts.

Through three games in 2022, Penn State had 19 runs of 20 yards or more.

"People are game-planning and saying, What do we have to do in every formation and every personnel group to have the numbers to give us the advantage?" Franklin said. "Once we prove on a consistent basis that if you're going to do that, that we can take advantage of it by throwing for a high percentage, by making people miss and creating explosives on the perimeter, and obviously be able to throw it over their heads, now people are really having to make a choice because there's enough evidence of both.

"But right now, I think it has been very obvious over the first three weeks that people are saying their defensive gameplan is going to be based on stopping our running game."

Evidently, it's going to take more than a little bit of convincing for defenses to back off that plan.

The Nittany Lions recorded nine splash plays — gains of 15 yards or more — in the passing game against West Virginia. But, that's the same total they had in the eight quarters since. Just two went for more than 20 yards.

"To me, that's an exciting thing," Franklin said. "That's an opportunity for us in the passing game, and we've shown signs of it. But we have to do it more consistently."

