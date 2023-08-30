Franklin's moisture to leave behind soggy mess, flood risk in Atlantic Canada

At this time last year, there were only three named storms and zero hurricanes developed by the end of August.

But Franklin is now a major hurricane -- the first of the 2023 season -- and is expected to weaken but maintain its hurricane status as it passes well south of Atlantic Canada later this week.

If Idalia continues intensifying into a major hurricane, as is forecast, it will be the first time since 1893 that two major hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic simultaneously.

Although the centre of Franklin is expected to remain offshore, with no direct impacts to land, a surface-frontal boundary along the East Coast will grab moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, ahead of Franklin, drawing it into Atlantic Canada.

That will bring the potential for heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms and the threat of flash and overland flooding.

The moisture will lift north from the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern U.S., arriving Tuesday night and lingering through Thursday. It’s possible some parts of Nova Scotia will have accumulated close to a metre of rainfall since June 1, as Bedford, N.S., has recorded 807 mm and counting.

Halifax airport has seen its wettest summer on record, with almost 600 mm of rain. There is more on the way.

Here’s a rough outlook for rainfall projections through Thursday for Atlantic Canada. 50-100+ mm of rain is expected for eastern Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland. Local amounts of 100+ mm are possible.

Wednesday is forecast to be quite the washout at times, with the heightened risk of localized flooding across the Atlantic provinces, even as Hurricane Franklin churns about 1,000 kilometres to the south.

Embedded thunderstorms could also bring higher rainfall totals. This rain will continue into Thursday for Newfoundland where heavier amounts are possible.

Atlantic season to take a breather for two or three weeks

The Atlantic basin has been hyperactive for the past 10+ days, a pattern that will continue for a few more days. However, as we head through the peak of the hurricane season, the tropics will become much quieter for two to three weeks.

Another storm is possible during that time period, but we will see a significant lull in the season during the time of year when the tropics are typically most active, according to Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

"However, the hurricane season should come back to life again [in] late September.[We're] watching for another burst of tropical activity before the season winds down," Gillham adds.

