Franklin Road closed

Aug. 7—Franklin Rd. is closed at the State Highway 20 junction until further notice as part of the improvement project at SH-20 Keetonville Hill. 106th St. N. will be closed near Burma Drive from Saturday morning through Tuesday.

This $44 million project stretches from S4080 Road, which is four miles east of the US-169 junction, to Franklin Road. The project includes widening the two lane road to five lanes and realigning the road at the Keetonville Hill segment to cross over the hill.

"In this project, all work is concurrent and broken apart into specific phases," Oklahoma Department of Transportation Public Information Manager Kenna Mitchell said in a previous article. "However there are two different aspects of project; the widening work west of Keetonville Hill and constructing the new alignment over Keetonville Hill."

The overall project is expected to complete in late summer 2022, weather permitting.

Once the realignment of SH-20 over Keetonville Hill is complete, ODOT will move to the next phase of the project — relocating SH-20 through town.

The Claremore section of the project will divert highway 20 south of the town with exits at Country Club Road, Southaven Road, and Flint and King Roads, before connecting to the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Construction will include an overpass over the BNSF rail line and Route 66.

ODOT will break up construction of the new SH-20 through town into two projects.

The first project that will go out to bid will be from Fredrick Road to South Haven Road. The second portion of the project will be from South Haven Road to Franklin Road.