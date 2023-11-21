Franklin Road Academy running back Ty Clark III commits to Wake Forest football

Franklin Road Academy senior running back Ty Clark III verbally committed to Wake Forest on Monday, making the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Clark, 6-foot, 205 pounds, chose the Demon Deacons over offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Colorado State, Miami (Ohio), Navy and Toledo, among others.

He rushed for 1,805 yards and 31 touchdowns on 209 carries this season for the Panthers, who finished 11-2 after losing to Christ Presbyterian Academy in the Division II-AA state semifinal of last week’s TSSAA football playoffs.

Wake Forest became more serious about Clark this season and watched him play in FRA’s 34-19 win over Davidson Academy in September. FRA coach Justin Geisinger wondered after the game why Power Five programs hadn’t noticed Clark.

“Ty Clark’s a special player, that’s clear,” Geisinger said. “He’s a kid who will bring a whole lot of value, not just as a football player, but as a guy who can contribute toward your community . . . He’s going to end up making someone pretty happy.”

Clark’s recruitment began during a breakout junior season. He rushed for 659 yards on 62 carries and eight touchdowns in FRA’s first three games alone in 2022. He finished with 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns on 92 carries in eight games.

Wake Forest is 4-7 going into Saturday’s game at Syracuse.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: FRA running back Ty Clark III verbally commits to Wake Forest football