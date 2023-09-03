Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win
Head coach James Franklin talks about the adjustments Penn State made to pull away from West Virginia and what he saw from quarterback Drew Allar.
Head coach James Franklin talks about the adjustments Penn State made to pull away from West Virginia and what he saw from quarterback Drew Allar.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
It's hard to stay focused when you're deep into fantasy football drafts. Jorge Martin reveals his favorite late-round targets.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.