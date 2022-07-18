Franklin plans to get the ball to receiver Hector Ceballos this fall

Franklin wide receiver Hector Ceballos can't quite haul in a pass against a pair of Lincoln defenders during an Oct. 22 game at Lincoln High. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Hector Ceballos catches passes. Not just a few passes. A lot. In one game last season, he made 27 receptions, setting a City Section record at Franklin High.

He's back for his senior season after catching 111 passes for 1,504 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021.

Now coach Narciso Diaz must pick a quarterback to get him the ball.

There are three quarterbacks competing for the starting job this summer. Sophomore Eduardo Cuevas is a basketball player playing football for the first time. He helped Franklin reach the semifinals of the Arroyo tournament. Junior Johnathan Velasquez was the junior varsity quarterback last season. Senior Christian Adame is so big he could play tight end or linebacker.

With 14 returning starters, Franklin is part of a very competitive Northern League that also includes very competitive teams in Eagle Rock and Lincoln.

Franklin returns All-City defensive back Benjamin Villareal, who started all 11 games as a sophomore. Two veteran offensive linemen also return in Sebastian Pascuzzo and John Paul Hernandez.

It will be interesting to see if teams can better handle Ceballos for another season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.