Franklin outlasts Catholic Memorial in rematch between area heavyweights

Franklin quarterback Joseph Kallay sets to throw a 21-yard pass to receiver Dylan Drajkowski that secured the Sabers' 31-24 victory over Catholic Memorial on Friday night.

WAUKESHA — When Franklin and Catholic Memorial met last season as defending state champions in their respective divisions, they threw haymaker after haymaker in a 34-28 thriller won by the Crusaders.

This year's version was more of the same with the Journal Sentinel's preseason No. 1, Catholic Memorial, and No. 7 Franklin going what seemed like another 15 rounds Friday night.

And just like in the first Rocky sequel, it was Balboa beating Creed off the mat for the victory.

Joseph Kallay's 21-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Dylan Drajkowski with 9:10 left was the difference in Franklin's 31-24 victory over the Crusaders, who including their loss in the Division 4 title game last November have lost two straight games for the first time since September 2015. It was Catholic Memorial's first loss in a season opener since Aug. 28, 2009.

"We were ready. It was on our minds since we lost that game last season," Franklin defensive lineman Jace Miller said. "You don't get a lot of opportunities to get revenge in high school football. We were working for this all offseason."

Miller and the Sabers defense mauled the Catholic Memorial rushing attack, giving quarterback MJ Mitchell and Penn State commit Corey Smith no running lanes all night. Smith, along with fellow Penn State commit Donovan Harbour and Mitchell, battled some injury pains, but the Sabers made the Crusaders offense completely one-dimensional.

"We knew we had to do some different stuff up front. Our linebackers had to fly around and make a lot of plays and bottle up (Smith)," Franklin coach Louis Brown said. "That was our goal, was to make him dance, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that. Last year, he broke a couple big ones. I think they realized we're pretty good against the run."

Despite the two-way efforts of Catholic Memorial junior Marvanous Butler-Brown, who had a 45-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown two minutes into the contest and an 85-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 24-24 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Sabers kept getting off the canvas and back into the fight.

"It was back and forth like (the TV broadcast) said, a couple of heavyweights," Brown said. "Body blows, you know, that's what we said. We knew we had to wear them down because they’re a smaller school and they got some guys going both ways, but they have some top-level talent, too."

Franklin's new full-time signal-caller shines bright on a big stage

After splitting time with Boston Halloran last season as a sophomore, Kallay's name was moved to the top of the Franklin depth chart at quarterback.

Brown has been confident in Kallay's abilities, but when the Friday night lights come on, especially against one of the state's gold standard programs, questions surrounded Kallay heading into Week 1.

The junior answered in a big way with two second-half touchdown passes, one to Jacques Brooks while scrambling to his right under pressure. The all-Southeast Conference wideout shook off one defender and stayed in bounds with 17 seconds left in the third quarter to give Franklin a 24-17 advantage.

Joey Kallay to Jacques Brooks right into your phone screen for six and the lead again.



What a play from Kallay to find Brooks and for Brooks to stay in bounds.



0:17, 3Q — @Saber_Football 24, @cmhfootball 17. pic.twitter.com/ar1KTSNxN6 — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) August 19, 2023

"I came in tonight to be honest, I knew they had a new quarterback and Joey is seasoned," Brown said of Kallay. "He’s had some starts, but how are you gonna handle this big moment? I thought, ‘He didn't start against these guys last year.'

"But I thought both quarterbacks played well. I tipped my cap to (Mitchell) over there, but (Kallay) was very composed. He didn't panic. If he did make a bad throw, he didn't pout, didn't hang his head. It was next-play mentality. I was very proud. We’ll go as he goes. He throws a nice ball. He's a strong kid."

Mitchell dropped dimes down the field throughout, including a handful of throws that traveled 40-plus yards, but when crunch time arrived, it was Franklin's quarterback who delivered.

To help set up the winning touchdown to Drajkowski in the fourth quarter, Kallay dropped a ball in along the Catholic Memorial sideline to a leaping Terrance Shelton, who also took a 50-yard screen pass for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 before halftime.

And with the game hanging in the balance inside of the two-minute mark of the game, Brown and offensive coordinator Drew Ambrose put the game in Kallay's hands on third-and-5. He found a man open in the flat to keep the chains moving and send Franklin to a 1-0 start.

"Ultimately, the game isn’t just about a couple of players. It’s about the whole team," Kallay said. "Our team is full of talent and if we can take all this talent and bring it into one, we're gonna have great success."

