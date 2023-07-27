Franklin looking for QB competition next month from Nittany Lions

Jul. 26—What seems clear to fans doesn't to James Franklin. And if it does, he sure isn't saying it publicly.

So, Penn State's offense will go into preseason camp next month with a quarterback battle raging.

During his press conference Wednesday the annual Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the Nittany Lions' head coach said he isn't ready to name uber-prospect Drew Allar as his team's starting quarterback.

"We're still in a competition phase," Franklin insisted.

Allar earned the backup job behind four-time captain Sean Clifford last season, and Franklin raved about his performance in that role. The one-time five-star recruit appeared in 10 games, completing 35 of 60 passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Despite Clifford's strong curtain call to his record-setting career, Franklin spent a fair chunk of the season fending off calls from the media and fans to provide Allar with even more playing time.

With Clifford off to Green Bay, Allar seemed destined to inherit his job, especially considering redshirt freshman Beau Pribula — presumed to be his best competition for playing time — has yet to take a snap in a college game.

Franklin cautioned that assumptions don't mean much in college football.

"Obviously there's a lot of people talking about Drew and what he brings to the table," Franklin said. "I understand why the excitement is there: 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, can make all the throws. But Beau Pribula is a guy that everybody in the program has a ton of respect for as well. So that's going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp."

Not that Franklin hopes it takes that long for one of the quarterbacks to separate themselves next month.

While he's looking to make the right decision, Franklin also said he'd prefer to be able to make a firm decision as early as possible. It's going to have to be obvious, though. And, the decision will have to be based on the analytics and data Penn State coaches collect in camp.

In other words, the numbers both players post next month are going to play a role in determining whether Allar or Pribula take the first snaps for Penn State in an all-important season.

"It will be watching how they move the offense, the confidence their teammates have in them," Franklin said. "Then, obviously, a lot of the data and analytics go in it as well, to make sure that what your gut is telling you aligns with what the numbers say."

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT