Franklin HS graduate Beau Sparks up for national award in football at Utah Tech

Former Franklin High School and current Utah Tech freshman wide receiver Beau Sparks was named one of 22 national finalists for the 2023 Jerry Rice Award on Monday.

The Jerry Rice Award, presented by FedEx Ground, is awarded annually to the national freshman player of the year at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

All 13 FCS leagues, comprised from 15 conferences overall, are represented by a Jerry Rice Award finalist. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced on Dec. 6, and honored at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

Sparks, who caught at least five passes in nine of 11 games played, closed the regular season as the United Athletic Conference leader in receptions (74) and receptions/game (6.73 rpg). He also finished the year tied for fourth in the UAC in touchdown receptions (7) and fifth in receiving yards (723).

Beau Sparks

The freshman quickly made a name for himself in the season opener at then-No. 2 ranked Montana State, against which he set a Utah Tech freshman record with 144 receiving yards on seven catches, highlighted by hauling in a 66-yarder for his first collegiate reception. Sparks also became the first freshman to record a 100-yard receiving game in his collegiate debut, and is the fourth freshman in Utah Tech's NCAA era to post a 100-yard receiving game overall.

The Rice Award, now in its 13th season, is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Past recipients include Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds, Trey Lance and Shedeur Sanders.

Sparks was a two-time all-City selection at wide receiver and a two-time all-district pick at safety and was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.36. He finished with 159 career receptions for 2,738 yards and 38 touchdowns on offense and racked up 128 career tackles with six interceptions and three forced fumbles as a defender.

He also helped the Franklin 400-meter relay team qualify for the Class 6A state track and field meet last May as a senior.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Franklin HS graduate Beau Sparks up for national award in football