Franklin High volleyball player signs with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin High School’s Jordan Imperial signed her intent letter to join UTEP volleyball this fall on Monday afternoon, May 13.

Imperial is keeping her talents local as the Cougar standout spent much of her high school career attending multiple UTEP volleyball camps building a relationship with head coach Ben Wallis and the team over the years.

“The amount of support I have here from everybody, I think that is a big reason why I stayed,” Imperial said. “It’s an honor to be able to stay and play here. This is a new step for me, a new journey. Ever since I was a little kid, this is what I wanted to do and I’m really excited.”

Once Imperial arrives on campus in the fall, the Miners plan to utilize her on defense. The outside hitter will transition to a defensive specialist. During her high school career, she has totaled more than 1,500 digs.

“She’s just a perfect fit,” said Franklin volleyball head coach Sylvia Sandoval. “She knows Ben. He’s come to watch her play and he knows she’s going to chase every down and give him an opportunity for those kids to keep playing that ball out. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do out there.”

Imperial heads to the Miners as a highly decorated athlete, collecting All-State honors following the 2022 season.

