Franklin High School taps Chris Miller as head football coach

Franklin High School has named a new football coach and he's bringing a big resume and record with him.

NBC Sports Northwest has learned that Chris Miller, who was quarterback for the Oregon Ducks from 1983-86 and played 10 seasons in the NFL, has accepted the job as head football coach at the southeast Portland school.

Chris Miller was reached Thursday night and confirmed the news.

Miller is fresh off a stint as offensive coordinator for the Houston Roughnecks in the now-defunct XFL.

He coached at South Eugene High School and more recently spent six seasons as head coach at West Linn, where he compiled a 58-15 record and won a 6A state championship in 2016. Miller also served as the QB coach on the Arizona Cardinals from 2009-2011.

Chris' son, Dillon, who has coached with him in the past, will join Franklin's staff as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Miller was contacted by four high school programs, but ultimately decided to accept the job with Franklin.

Why?

"I chose Franklin so my son Dillon would be my Asst. Head Coach," Miller told NBCSNW Thursday. "And because the school is gorgeous, has great facilities, and it'll be a fun challenge."

Miller succeeds Wes Warren as head football coach. Franklin finished 1-8 the last two seasons.

Miller, a former first round draft pick, was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

