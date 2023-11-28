Franklin graduate Beau Sparks named FCS All-American

Franklin graduate and current Utah Tech wide receiver Beau Sparks has been named to the FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team

This team recognizes the best freshman players from across the division as 49 players from 43 programs are recognized.

Sparks caught at least five passes in nine of 11 games played, closed the regular season as the United Athletic Conference leader in receptions (74) and receptions per game (6.73 rpg). He also finished the year tied for fourth in the UAC in touchdown receptions (7) and fifth in receiving yards (723).

Earlier this month he was named one of 22 national finalists for the 2023 Jerry Rice Award on Monday. The Jerry Rice Award, presented by FedEx Ground, is awarded annually to the national freshman player of the year at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

Sparks was a two-time all-City selection at wide receiver and a two-time all-district pick at safety and was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.36. He finished with 159 career receptions for 2,738 yards and 38 touchdowns on offense and racked up 128 career tackles with six interceptions and three forced fumbles as a defender.

He also helped the Franklin 400-meter relay team qualify for the Class 6A state track and field meet last May as a senior.

