Franklin football team's home playoff game against Kenosha Bradford held without fans due to 'ongoing investigation'

FRANKLIN - Friday night's scheduled WIAA Level 1 football game between Franklin and Kenosha Bradford will be held without fans due to an ongoing investigation involving a Kenosha Bradford player.

The decision to hold the game without fans was announced shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on the district's social media channels and through emails to parents. A district statement said only players, coaches and other approved Franklin Public Schools personnel will be allowed on campus. The release confirmed the Kenosha Bradford player will not be in attendance at Friday's game, but did not specify whether the individual was in police custody.

The game will be available for livestreaming on the district's YouTube channel, The Saber Roar. The district will also be following up with ticket sale refund information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Franklin-Kenosha Bradford high school football game held without fans