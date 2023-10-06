How Franklin football responded to a difficult week after Alex Melton's dismissal as coach

FRANKLIN — One by one, Franklin players lined up to hug assistant coach Donnie Webb and thank him after the Admirals' 41-28 loss Thursday night to Region 6-6A rival Ravenwood. Webb draped his arms around two players at the same time and held tight.

The program's losing streak reached 22 straight, but that didn't matter. What mattered to Webb, who inherited the program as the interim coach three days ago after the school's administration dismissed head coach Alex Melton, was that his team understood he wasn't going to turn his back on the program he loves.

"I did this because I love these kids and I love Franklin High football," Webb said. "Why would anyone quit on these kids when they never quit? And this really doesn't have anything to do with me. It's about these kids and these coaches. I looked them in the eye and told them I was going to be standing here for them."

The past few years have been hard. Franklin was winless in 2022 and had just one victory in 2021. Both seasons were under Melton's watch. Yet the players expressed shock and sadness when they were informed of the school's decision.

"When we were told what the decision was (regarding Melton), none of us were really happy," said Franklin junior running back Sean Gaca, who had a rushing and receiving TD. "But a couple of hours later, they told us Coach Webb would take over, I think that calmed everyone a lot. We love Coach Webb."

Franklin principal Shane Pantall would not go into detail about why the school decided to part ways with Melton, only to say that he believed the school needed to try to do something to get a win.

"It was a tough decision because, in Coach Melton, you're not going to find a better person," Pantall said before Thursday's game. "Sometimes you just have to make a hard call and try to figure something out."

Franklin (0-8, 0-4) turned back to Webb, who was the head coach there for nine seasons before Melton took over in 2021. Webb, who was in his second year as a Franklin assistant, was not concerned about any possible awkwardness his return to the lead role would cause. But nearly overcome with emotion, he couldn't remember a more surreal week as a high school football coach than what just transpired.

"In 30 years of coaching, I had no experience to lean on," Webb said. "Because I've never been through anything like that. But the only thing that needs to be said is about these kids. They are resilient."

Franklin battled third-ranked Brentwood (No. 8 in the USA Today Network Super 25 poll) for four quarters last week before the Bruins pulled away for a 31-17 win. While Ravenwood overwhelmed Franklin early on Thursday, Webb's team scored consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, led by junior quarterback Brewer Wilson, who was 14 of 25 for 251 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions.

"The past few years have been really hard on all of us," Wilson said. "But no one on this team quits. We're not made like that. If we lose, we lose together. When we win, we'll win together."

