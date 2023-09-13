Franklin: First road start test of preparation for QB Allar

Sep. 13—James Franklin isn't in the business of predicting outcomes. He is, however, fairly keen on preparing for them.

After all, that's his job as Penn State's football coach. That's why, when he goes to bed Saturday night after whatever happens at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, between his No. 7 Nittany Lions and the Fighting Illini happens, he said he wants to be satisfied that he and his staff prepared sophomore quarterback Drew Allar as best they could for what's to come.

After back-to-back impressive outings to open his career as a starter, Allar will head on the road with that job for the first time to face Illinois. Franklin admits he doesn't know how the pressure of the moment or the Illinois defense will affect Allar's state of mind during that game, he's confident the youngster will be ready to tackle any outside factors.

"I keep saying it with Drew, but he's doing all the right things and taking all the necessary steps," Franklin said Tuesday. "We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn't wait until this week to prepare for that.

"He's doing all the right things in terms of preparation, watching film, nutrition, hydration, sleep, getting more and more comfortable and confident in his leadership role on the team."

Franklin said the coaching staff began preparing Allar and the rest of the offense for the potential pitfalls of a conference road game in the weeks leading up to this one. He said the staff pumped in crowd noise throughout preseason camp, and he added that a focus on Allar's relief outing when starter Sean Clifford battled a stomach ailment during halftime of the season opener against Purdue at a raucous Ross-Ade Stadium could be beneficial.

Franklin praised Allar's poise in that game, which he entered as a true freshman backup. But he conceded this scenario potentially presents a different feel.

"It's hard for me to sit here and tell you what he will be like and what we will be like in these situations until we've been through them," Franklin said.

Give them what they want

That said, Penn State is pretty used to the early season Big Ten road trip.

The Nittany Lions haven't opened conference play at home since they hosted Rutgers in 2015, and that marked the only time in Franklin's 10 seasons as a head coach that they started the conference slate at Beaver Stadium.

The last time they opened at home before 2015, Daryll Clark was the starting quarterback (2009).

"It's a tradition around here. Opening up on the road in the Big Ten, we love it," Franklin said. "I think (the Big Ten is) talking about coming out with a new schedule (for 2024) and we're going to try a little reverse psychology with that and ask to be on the road (next) year. See what happens."

The inconvenience and fairness questions aside, Penn State is 5-2 in the seven straight road games they've played to open conference play since 2015.

One more for Dom

Wyoming Area graduate Dom DeLuca earned the Defensive Player of the Week award from the coaching staff after returning an interception for his first career touchdown in the win over Delaware.

Quarterback Drew Allar took the Offensive Player of the Week honor, and kicker Alex Felkins got it for special teams.

