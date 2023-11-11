Franklin dominates Sussex Hamilton in battle of unbeatens to clinch D1 title game berth

WEST ALLIS – For the fifth time since 2006 and for the second time in the last three seasons, the Franklin Sabers will play in the final high school football game of the season.

The Sabers (13-0) will face Marquette (11-2) in an all-Milwaukee area WIAA Division 1 state championship game in Madison after a 35-0 rout of top-seeded Sussex Hamilton (12-1) on Friday night at the West Allis Athletic Complex.

After a regular season in which the Chargers scored 35-plus points in every game, the Sabers held the Chargers to just 184 yards of total offense with six turnovers, including five interceptions of passes by star quarterback Tyler Hatcher, who had six in the entire regular season.

Box score: Franklin 35, Sussex Hamilton 0

"I think our defensive secondary has been the most improved group that we've had all year. It was the one question mark that we really had coming into the year," Franklin coach Louis Brown said.

"They've really blossomed as the year's gone on and obviously, when you have the front seven that we have, just keep everyone in front of you on the back end. I think our sophomore safety is showing that he's really special with three interceptions today. It's not just him. It's all of them back there. They're coming up, making key tackles and doing what we coach them to do."

Dominick Walters, the sophomore safety who has been the breakout star of Franklin's run title game after a pick-six last week in the win over Muskego, picked off Hatcher three times. Walters' first interception set up the Sabers offense in plus territory at the 36-yard line, which led to the first of two Jacques Brooks touchdown catches. The Sabers' Cooper Kamlay had an interception on the opening drive.

"We really had another great week of practice," Walters said. "I said if we're gonna beat this team, we had to have another great week of practice. We all play for each other and we all love each other. It's such a great feeling, man."

While Walters and the Sabers defense keep the high-powered Chargers stuck in neutral, the offense took advantage of the opportunities given to it. Junior quarterback Joseph Kallay was an efficient 17-of-26 for 248 yards and three touchdown passes. Two of those touchdowns went to the big-play machine Brooks, who tormented Sussex Hamilton's secondary in the first half and helped the Sabers build a 21-0 lead going into the locker room on his way to seven catches for 136 yards on the night.

"When we have a running back like Terrance (Shelton), we always know that teams are going to be keying on him and trying to stack the box to bring more dudes," Brooks said. "Once they did that this game, I knew that they're only dropping a few people back in coverage, so I was like, 'Let's go. Let's throw the ball.'"

The Sabers put a in the coffin with Shelton's bowling ball-style touchdown run from a yard out on the opening drive of the second half to make it a 28-0 game. Shelton dominated on the ground again for the Sabers with 31 carries for 183 yards and two scores.

To put the cherry on top of his breakout, Walters picked off Hatcher again to set up Kallay's third touchdown pass of the night with 7:16 left to senior receiver Andrew Human. Human had a touchdown on a tunnel screen taken off the board due to an offensive pass interference call during Franklin's opening drive of the game.

Prior to Brown taking the reigns as head coach, Franklin won the 2006 D1 title, but only won 16 previous playoff games since the program's first playoff appearance in 1982. In the 13 seasons since he and his staff took over, the Sabers have won 31 playoff games. They'll play for their their fourth state title game at 4 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

"Any time you can play for a title, you can ask any coach, it's a special group," Brown said with the 2021 title ring on his right hand shining brightly under the lights Friday.

"They love each other. They play for each other. It's fun to be around. ... We weren't very good when I first came to Franklin. I've been around a long time and this is why we do it to see special groups like this do well."

A key part of that special group is senior linebacker Talan Summers, who was back to full strength after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season. Summers led the Sabers with 11 total tackles and had eyes locked in on slowing down Hatcher all night long.

"Rehabbing was long and hard. It was all about just staying with the boys and keeping it consistent and helping them out any way I could," Summers said. "Did it as a sophomore and being able to come back and do it as a senior, I wouldn't have it any other way."

And as for playing for a gold ball, Summers said: "I'm happy to be able to get one more."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Franklin shuts out Sussex Hamilton to advance to Division 1 title game