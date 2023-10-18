Franklin County Week 9 preview, predictions: Waynesboro and Shippensburg face off

Just like that, there's only two games remaining in the regular season.

Only two more chances to solidify playoff position, gain experience or build momentum heading into the offseason.

Franklin County Week 8: Waynesboro blows second-half lead, Chambersburg wins OT thriller

There are plenty of intriguing matchups, including a battle of local foes, that should make this an interesting week.

Here's a look at the four county games on the docket this week.

Dylan Jacob's 2023 prediction record: 29-9

Waynesboro (2-6) at Shippensburg (3-5): Friday at 7 p.m.

This Friday presents an opportunity for two local squads to build some momentum as we approach the end of the season. The key in this one will be which side can play the game how they want to. Shippensburg hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game all season, while Waynesboro has done that in all but two. But the Indians have given up at least 30 points in five games, while the Greyhounds only did that last week. Shippensburg wants to keep this one low scoring. Could be a coin flip game, but the defense may give the home team the advantage.

Prediction: Shippensburg 21, Waynesboro 17

Greencastle-Antrim (6-2) at Mechanicsburg (3-5): Friday at 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils bounced back against Gettysburg this past week following its shutout loss to Susquehanna, getting the offense back on track. The Wildcats escaped with a win against Waynesboro last week, ending their three-game losing streak. Mechanicsburg has given up almost 28 points a game, so the Blue Devil offense has a chance to continue that momentum as we approach the postseason.

Prediction: Greencastle-Antrim 28, Mechanicsburg 14

James Buchanan (1-7) at Susquenita (3-5): Friday at 7 p.m.

The Rockets have moved past the elite in the division, and have opportunities these past two weeks to build some confidence into the offseason. The Blackhawks have had an up and down season, but they have won two in a row. The Susquenita offense has played well this season, which could make it difficult for the James Buchanan defense.

Prediction: Susquenita 38, James Buchanan 20

Chambersburg (4-4) at Harrisburg (7-1): Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Trojans are coming off a wild overtime victory over CD East, but as they sit just outside the playoff picture, they now enter a gauntlet to end the season. Harrisburg is the usual juggernaut, averaging over 37 points a game. CD East played them tough two weeks ago, only losing by seven, so maybe Chambersburg can hang in. But that's easier said than done.

Prediction: Harrisburg 42, Chambersburg 17

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County football Week 9 preview, predictions